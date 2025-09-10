Soldiers guard Nepal’s parliament, patrol streets after two days of deadly protests

KATHMANDU: Soldiers guarded Nepal’s parliament and patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday with the capital Kathmandu under a curfew, after two days of deadly anti-corruption protests forced prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign. Nepali Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament house, following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10 (REUTERS)

The upheaval in the Himalayan nation was unleashed by a social media ban that was announced last week, but was rolled back after 19 people were killed on Monday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds.

The death toll from the protests had risen to 25 by Wednesday, Nepal’s health ministry said, while 633 were injured.

Nepal’s army said that relevant parties were coordinating to tackle the situation after the protests and resolve the issue. Media also said preparations were being made for authorities and protesters to hold talks, without giving details. Reuters could not independently confirm the information.

Most of the protesters were young people voicing frustration at the government’s perceived failure to fight corruption and boost economic opportunities, leading to the demonstrations being dubbed the “Gen Z protests”.

The young agitators want former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister, said Raman Kumar Karna, the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, who was consulted by the protesters.

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki looks on during the launch of her autobiography “Nyaya” at a ceremony in Kathmandu (REUTERS)

“When they requested me, I accepted,” Karki told TV news channel CNN-News18.

“Gen Z” representatives told reporters that they met army officials later and proposed Karki as their choice to head an interim government.

Several ministers’ homes set ablaze

Burnt-out vehicles and twisted metal littered the area around parliament, where army firefighters battled to douse a blaze in the main hall, while the building’s exterior was charred after protesters set it ablaze on Tuesday.

TV footage showed youths cleaning up some damaged buildings and clearing debris from roads and the areas near parliament.

A woman carries a broom and a garbage bag as people head to clean the city, during a curfew following Monday’s killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10 (REUTERS)

Several other government buildings, from the supreme court to ministers’ homes, including Oli’s private residence, were also set ablaze in the protests, with the unrest subsiding only after the resignation.

Armoured vehicles kept vigil in streets that were largely deserted, with shops and markets shut. Firefighters were engaged at different locations, while the process of clearing roads was also under way, army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said.

“We are trying to normalise the situation first. We are committed to protect the life and property of people,” Basnet said, adding that prisoners had set Kathmandu’s Dilli Bazar Jail on fire before the army controlled the situation.

The main airport in Kathmandu also reopened on Wednesday, an airport spokesperson said, more than 24 hours after flights had been suspended.

Army warns of ‘strict action’ against violence

In a post on X, the army said prohibitory orders imposing a curfew would remain in force until Thursday morning.

“Any demonstrations, vandalism, looting, arson, and attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be considered punishable crimes and strict action will be taken by security personnel,” the post said.

Nepali army soldiers patrol at the road near the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister’s office and other ministries, following protests against Monday’s killing of 19 people (REUTERS)

For years a lack of jobs has driven millions to seek work in countries such as Malaysia, the Middle East and South Korea, mainly on construction sites, so as to send money home.

“If shedding blood is good for our future, then it was right for me to participate in the protests,” Suman Rai, 20, who suffered injuries during the demonstrations, said as he lay on a hospital bed with his head and left wrist heavily bandaged.

Wedged between India and China, Nepal has struggled with political and economic instability since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

“It is highly condemnable to kill and injure hundreds without addressing the genuine demands of the youths. This is against the values of the peace-loving Nepali society,” King Gyanendra, the last of Nepal’s monarchs, said in a statement.

In a post on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Nepal’s citizens to maintain peace and order, while Beijing also said it hoped social order and national stability will be restored as soon as possible.

What’s next

The army has asked protesters to take part in talks to reach a solution.

With the protesters - most of them young people belonging to “Generation Z”, implying they were born between 1997 and 2012 - having no single leader, however, it is unclear exactly who authorities can talk to.

“Gen Z should set up a negotiation team,” constitutional expert and former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. said, adding that the president should then hold talks with the team and others, including civil society members and the army.

What does the constitution say?

Under Nepal’s 2015 constitution, a successor must be appointed from the party that has a majority in parliament.

If no party has a majority, the President appoints a member able to secure one. They must then win a confidence vote within 30 days.

Failing this, any member claiming to have the numbers may be appointed, but if they cannot win a confidence vote the house may be dissolved and an election held.

With leaders of major political parties discredited in the eyes of the protesters, and many in hiding, it remains unclear whether protesters will accept this process.

Is an interim government possible?

While the constitution does not mention an interim government, experts have suggested that constitutional provisions be set aside temporarily for the creation of one acceptable to representatives of the protesters.

“Such a government can pursue the agenda for change that Gen Z want and also hold elections for a new parliament within six months,” constitutional expert Bipin Adhikari said, adding that such a government should have wide representation.

Can a new constitution be drafted?

Nepal abolished its monarchy in 2008 and adopted a new constitution in 2015, despite protests against the charter.

Media reports say the protesters are also seeking a rewriting of the constitution. The charter permits amendments, but they have to be approved by parliament.