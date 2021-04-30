Soli Sorabjee was at the forefront of helping poor, downtrodden: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice NV Ramana and several Union ministers on Friday condoled the death of former attorney general Soli Sorabjee, who died in a private hospital in Delhi after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi tweeted.

The Supreme Court also paid homage to Sorabjee, who was 91. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day's court proceedings virtually, said, “It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also extended his condolences and called Sorabjee an "exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of the Indian constitution." "Deeply pained by the demise of India's former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee," Singh tweeted. "His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that Sorabjee would always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India," Shah tweeted.

"Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family," Amit Shah said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression. The 91-year-old had served as the attorney general from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award in India, in March 2002 for his defence of freedom of speech and the protection of human rights.

