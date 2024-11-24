‘Solid’: Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud is a fan of this cricket legend

Ex-chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud often talks about his love and passion for cricket. On Sunday, during an event, he revealed who was his favourite cricketer. New Delhi, Nov 08 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud sitting in a ceremonial four-judge bench convened to bid his farewell, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Supreme Court of India/YouTube)

The ex-CJI also spoke about the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

"I don't get to see the live broadcast,” Justice Chandrachud told NDTV.

"But I watch the 5-7 minute highlights every night to see how Virat Kohli has played, how Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled, or if Jasprit Bumrah has bowled well or not," he added.

The ex-CJI also praised Bumrah’s 5-fer in the first innings of the ongoing test. He named the Indian stand-in captain and Virat Kohli as his favourite players from the current generation.

He said he is a fan of Rahul Dravid.

"Among previous cricketers, I am a fan of Rahul Dravid - always stable, always solid,” he said.

Rahul Dravid and DY Chandrachud: Stellar careers at a glance

Dravid had a stellar career as a player, providing solidity in the top order and a dependable pair of hands in the slip cordon. He then went on to become the head coach of India's U-19 squad and led them to a World Cup title in 2018. He also led the senior team to the T-20 World Cup title last year before stepping down as the head coach. That ended an ICC trophy drought that was going on since 2013. He had also led the team to the ODI World Cup final for the first time since 2011.

As for Justice Chandrachud, he retired as the Chief Justice of India on November 11. He delivered numerous landmark judgements, including the Ayodhya dispute and the electoral bonds judgment. All in all, he has over 500 judgments to his name. Justice Sanjeev Khanna succeeded him to the top judicial post of the country.