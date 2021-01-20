'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win

IND USA
"Formidable competitors on the field and solid partners off it" is how PM Modi sees the relationship between India and Australia.
A day after the Indian cricket team's historic win against Australia at Gabba, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field and solid partners off it. Replying to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's congratulatory message in which he said the test match was a hard-fought contest between the game's best teams and players, PM Modi thanks Morrison and said it was a "thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display".

On Tuesday, PM Modi praised the team for the remarkable victory. "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted after India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

India and Australia, in fact, share close diplommatic ties. So are the Twitter ties between the two country heads.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi held a series of virtual summits owing to travel restrictions across the world. And the very first summit was held between PM Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison in June 2020. Ahead of the summit, Morrison also lamented that the summit was going to be virtual. Otherwise, the two leaders could have enjoyed "samosas" which the Australian PM termed "ScoMosas".

