'Some do politics, others write': Salman Khurshid says new book about unity

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday said whoever was indulging in politics over his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', it was out of fear that certain truths would come out.

Stating that his book was about unity between Hindus and Muslims and about creating an awareness that the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya was a good one.

When about the political row over his latest book, while some indulged in politics, others wrote books. “Whoever wants to politicise, they will do and whoever wants to write a book, will write. My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity. And making them understand that SC verdict (on Ayodhya) is a good verdict, the former Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Come, let’s unite and reject all those who misuse religion,” he further said.

The saffron camp has strongly reacted to Khurshid’s book in which he which he has compared Hindutva to jihadist Islamic terror groups like Boko Haram and ISIS.

In a chapter titled 'The Saffron Sky', the Congress leader has written, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Two advocates have already filed complaints with police against the contents of the book, while several BJP leaders have sought action against Khurshid.

The 354-page book that Khurshid said analysed the juridical history and consequences of the long-standing Ayodhya dispute was released on Wednesday in the presence of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh.

