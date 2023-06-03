New Delhi

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo)

Some signs of discomfort were visible on Friday within the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of sexual misconduct against its lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the clamour for action against him become shriller, according to people aware of the matter. A few voices in the party were demanding swifter action on the complaints of the women wrestlers who levelled the charges against the MP from Kaiserganj, the people added.

A public function in Ayodhya that Singh was supposed to address on June 5 was cancelled, and one of the people cited above said that Singh was instructed to refrain from issuing statements about the accusations against him.

While senior party functionaries have asserted that the allegations were being probed as per the law, at least three BJP lawmakers spoke in support of the women wrestlers, who have cited in detail the alleged harassment by Singh in his capacity as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. These statements, recorded in two FIRs, became public on Friday.

BJP lawmaker Pritam Munde said the wrestlers’ complaints should be addressed quickly. Munde, who represents Beed in Maharashtra, told reporters: “Whenever a woman makes a complaint as serious as this, it should be considered. The authorities should investigate the matter... any action should only be taken after investigation but ... you cannot overlook the complaints...”

She added: “Even though I am a part of this government, it has to be accepted that the way the government should have communicated with the wrestlers has not happened.”

Her sister and BJP’s national secretary, Pankaja Munde, added a cryptic statement. “The BJP is a big party. I belong to the BJP. But the party does not belong to me…. If I have a problem at my father’s home, I will go to my brother’s house.” Senior leaders in Delhi did not comment on the statements made by the Munde sisters.

Earlier, Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh expressed support for the wrestlers who had said they would immerse their Olympic medals in Haridwar.

“I feel the pain and helplessness of our wrestlers forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork...,” tweeted Singh, who represents Hisar in Haryana in the Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leader and MP from UP’s Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi, also appeared to come out in support of the wrestlers. Responding to questions by the media at a public function in Srinagar, she said, “I am sure they will get justice at the end of it.” While Singh has refuted the allegations against him, a senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party did not initially anticipate the impact that the wrestlers’ protest would have.

“The explanation that the charges against him are motivated or it is caste politics perpetuated by the Congress leaders... has not helped the party’s cause,” said the senior leader.

The leader said that the accusations are “serious”, and the attention that the controversy is drawing internationally does not fit with the image of the BJP, which enjoys massive support from women voters, and has pushed important flagship campaigns for women’s empowerment such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

