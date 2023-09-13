Some people look for reasons to slam AR Rahman: Udhayanidhi on concert chaos

As musician AR Rahman has been slammed for the chaos that his recent Chennai concert turned into, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as quoted by news agency ANI, said there are some people who look for reasons to criticise AR Rahman, but the government will find out the real reason behind the overcrowding at the concert. Udhayanidhi is at the centre of a raging controversy for his comparison of Sanatan with dengue, malaria.

Udhayanidhi said he got to know about the chaos at AR Rahman concert from social media.

Chaotic scenes took over AR Rahman's concert in Chennai on Sunday (September 10) after people with valid tickets were not allowed to enter the venue and were told that there was no space. There were complaints of overcrowding, groping, abusing and stampede-like situation. AR Rahman reacted to the complaints and assured that those who were not allowed to enter the venue despite having valid tickets would get a refund. The company which was in charge of managing the mega concert took responsibility for the mayhem.

Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has been transferred and put under compulsory wait after the incident.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that some women in the crows were sexually harassed but the DMK government took no action in that matter.

"Music composer AR Rahman's concert was held in Chennai, a day before yesterday. I came to know that the concert has caused a lot of trouble to the public due to various defects in the program arrangement," Annamalai said in a statement. "Due to the total failure of the event organizers, the public has suffered. More than all this, the news of women being sexually harassed in the crowd is shocking and saddening. What action has this government taken against event organizers who do not ensure women's safety?" the statement read.

What happened at AR Rahman concert?

On Sunday, the concert was held in Chennai's Adityaram Palace City which is far from the main city. The rush to attend to the concern created a massive traffic snarl near the venue. Many took to social media to share traffic photos. Then there were videos of unruly scenes at the venue with people jostling as the gates were already closed and police said there was no seat inside. Those who were inside also complained of complete mismanagement. Those who had VIP tickets complained that there was no VIP zone.

