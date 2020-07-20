Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:37 IST

Rajasthan’s embattled chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused a few young leaders of putting their personal interests above the party’s leading to problems.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Gehlot, an old guard in the Congress party, said the party should strictly follow “whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party”.

The veteran leader who has been locked in a power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, has accused the latter of conniving with the BJP to bring down his government. Without naming Pilot, he said some of the young leaders think “they are superior to the high command”.

“I’ve always followed the directions of the high command, not just on this issue but on each and every issue. Regarding this matter, all directions will be followed. The ideology and thinking of leaders of my generation has always been to make our party strong. (But a) few young people think their personal interests are bigger than those of the party; that they are superior to the high command. That’s why problems of such kind occur. I believe the party should strictly follow whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party,” Gehlot said.

He also denied that his government furnished any tape and the audio clips in question about purported conversation between Congress MLAs and BJP leaders had already gone viral on social media.

“But I know that they (BJP) had been planning to topple the government for at least the last six months,” he said.