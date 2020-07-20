‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:29 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot turned the heat on his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday when he criticised the rebel leader with an “innocent face” for trying to dislodge his government.

Gehlot, who in an interview to a TV channel admitted that he was not on speaking terms with his former No 2, accused Pilot of working in cahoots with the BJP to bring down his government.

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am CM,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.