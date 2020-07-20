e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused Pilot of planning the downfall for the past six month and working in cahoots with the BJP.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI Photo )
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot turned the heat on his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday when he criticised the rebel leader with an “innocent face” for trying to dislodge his government.

Gehlot, who in an interview to a TV channel admitted that he was not on speaking terms with his former No 2, accused Pilot of working in cahoots with the BJP to bring down his government.

“He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past six months with BJP’s support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face would do such a thing. I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am CM,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

