Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders after Supreme Court cancels bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

In the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the prime accused, Sonam, surrendered before the authorities on July 28 following directions from the Supreme Court. Earlier, the apex court had cancelled her bail and directed her to surrender within three weeks.

The Supreme Court observed that, at first glance, Sonam Raghuvanshi was not entitled to bail. (Photo: X and Instagram)

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The Supreme Court observed that, at first glance, Sonam was not entitled to bail. The court noted that the accused was fully aware of the grounds of her arrest at the time she was taken into custody. It further stated that even if there were any typographical errors in the arrest memo, such mistakes could not be considered valid grounds for granting bail.

A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale also observed that the trial is currently at a crucial stage. However, the court clarified that if the trial is not concluded within six months, the accused would be at liberty to file a fresh bail application in accordance with the law.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and expressed gratitude to the High Court and the Meghalaya government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and expressed gratitude to the High Court and the Meghalaya government. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to the media, he said he had complete faith in the judiciary from the very beginning and was confident that justice would prevail.

Vipin Raghuvanshi also appreciated the efforts of the Meghalaya government and the investigating agencies, saying their action had ensured that the prime accused in his brother's murder was back in custody. He expressed hope that the trial would be concluded at the earliest and that all those responsible would receive strict punishment.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision cancelling the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, saying that "truth has triumphed" and expressing hope that her son would ultimately receive complete justice.

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