'Either surrender or defend your bail': SC to Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Sonam Raghuvanshi, currently on bail for murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya in 2025, to consider surrendering and going back to jail as the court gave her two days to decide whether she wishes to take this option or defend her bail. The Supreme Court asked her to consider surrendering, saying she had "two choices", while hearing the Meghalaya government's challenge to the High Court order granting her bail in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. (X)

Sonam is accused along with others for plotting the murder of her husband in May 2025 was granted bail by the Meghalaya high court on June 29. This decision was challenged by the Meghalaya government in the top court.

Also read: Sonam Raghuvanshi won't go back to jail: Supreme Court ruling in Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Meghalaya challenges High Court's bail order The high court found fault with the state police for not communicating the grounds of arrest and showing a total “non-application of judicious mind” as the arrest memo mentioned section 403 instead of section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The state submitted to the top court that it was only a typographical error on which the high court let out an accused charged with a serious crime.

After hearing arguments on both sides, a bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said, “We don’t want to surprise you. At the same time, you should also understand our mind. We want to be fair to both sides. Either we can consider and pass an order on merits, or we will pass an order for you to surrender. Till then, the important witnesses can be examined. You have two choices. We suggest you take instructions and come back.”

Also read: 'I am innocent, falsely implicated': Sonam tells Supreme Court in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Defence seeks time to decide Senior advocate Ardhendumauli Prasad appearing for Raghuvanshi said that the high court order requires her to be in Shillong and cooperate with the trial. He sought time till Thursday to take instructions pointing out that there is no allegation by the state that his client has violated any bail condition prescribed by the high court.

The court said, “If you take the second option, we will ask the trial court to expedite the trial and then your bail application can be taken up.”