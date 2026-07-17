Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday questioned actor Aamir Khan's recent statement that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was not based on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Aamir Khan dismissed the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life had inspired the lead character in the 2009 film. (R-Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo and L- omivaidya_official\Instagram)

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Reacting to Aamir's remarks, Jha said, “It shows having a spine in front of the State is not an easy option.”

He also asked why the actor was making the clarification now when, according to him, people had long believed that the character was inspired by Wangchuk, while speaking to news agency PTI.

Aamir rejects long-held assumption

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir addressed the issue during a public event hosted by the London Indian Film Festival, where he dismissed the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life had inspired the lead character in the 2009 film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir addressed the issue during a public event hosted by the London Indian Film Festival, where he dismissed the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life had inspired the lead character in the 2009 film. {{/usCountry}}

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“That's not true. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Sonam Wangchuk at that time while we were working on the film '3 Idiots'. I recently saw the video of Chatur. He is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking. But neither Rajukumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi, who were the two writers, really know about Sonam Wangchuk,” the actor said.

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During the same interaction, Aamir was asked about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. The actor said he was concerned about the activist's health and hoped the fast would end soon.

Also read | Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, expresses concern over his health: ‘Hope he ends his fast’

“All of us are very concerned about his health and his life. We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” he said.

Omi Vaidya's plea

Earlier, actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam or "Silencer" in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, urged people to pay attention to the cause Wangchuk is fighting for.

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In a video shared on Instagram, Vaidya made an emotional appeal, saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," referring to the beloved character from 3 Idiots that was inspired by Wangchuk's life.

Wangchuk's fast enters critical phase

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over nationwide examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Also read | ‘Will stay alive, come back as ghost if…’: Sonam Wangchuk urges support for Parliament march on July 20

His fast has entered its 20th day, with doctors warning that his condition has reached a critical stage. On Friday, Wangchuk said he would “stay alive till July 20 at any cost.”

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His remarks drew laughter and cheers from supporters in the audience. July 20 is the day the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.

A public interest litigation filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni has also sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment for Wangchuk during his prolonged fast.

(With inputs from agencies)