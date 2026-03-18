Sonam Wangchuk calls for a ‘win-win’ outcome over Ladakh issue

NEW DELHI: Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s outreach for dialogue and stressed the need for a “win-win” outcome for Ladakh’s political demands, in his first public remarks after being released from jail following nearly six-month detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali Angmo in a photo the latter shared on social media. (X/@GitanjaliAngmo)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Wangchuk said the government’s extension of hands to build trust and initiate “meaningful, constructive dialogue” was a step in the right direction. However, he underlined that the outcome must go beyond symbolic engagement.

“A win is not enough,” he said. “We are looking for a win-win — and even a win-win-win — where Ladakh, the government and the larger causes we represent all benefit. Only then will this process truly succeed.”

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under NSA, two days after violent protests during the agitation for the demand of statehood left four people dead in Ladakh. He was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14 after the Centre revoked his detention with immediate effect.

“This could be the beginning of a new chapter,” Wangchuk said. “If trust is built and dialogue is meaningful, we can achieve something good — not just for Ladakh, but for the country as a whole.”

Describing his detention as “very painful”, Wangchuk said he was willing to set aside personal grievances in favour of a broader resolution. “I was prepared to come out and share everything that happened — it was nothing less than a non-fiction thriller,” he said. “But if this new beginning leads to trust and dialogue, then perhaps we won’t have to revisit those chapters.”

Reaffirming his faith in democratic institutions, Wangchuk said the judiciary had played a crucial role in the unfolding of events. He also suggested that a formal court judgment in the case could help set precedents for the use, and misuse, of stringent laws, particularly NSA.

At the core of the movement, Wangchuk emphasised, has always been a demand for dialogue rather than confrontation. “In most places, you see people leaving the discussion table and picking up arms. Here, the people are appealing to the government to come to the table and start a constructive dialogue,” he said.

The activist emphasised that protests in the Union territory over the past several years have consistently centred on initiating talks with the Centre on key demands on statehood and granting Ladakh constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

Wangchuk also indicated willingness to adopt a flexible approach but cautioned against any one-sided arrangement. “Negotiations are about give and take. If there is flexibility on one side, there must be flexibility on the other. It cannot be a situation where only one side accommodates,” he said.

When asked about his next step, Wangchuk said he would travel to Ladakh and consult with leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KAD), which have been spearheading the agitation over the past five years for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

He also reiterated his commitment to non-violent methods. “I have always been saying that I don’t want to do hunger strike. I only do when I am forced to. I am a Gandhian and so cannot say I will never protest,” he said.

His wife, Geetanjali, who also addressed the reporters, described the movement as part of a larger vision to position Ladakh as a model for sustainable development and grassroots empowerment. “We want Ladakh to become a role model — for environmental protection, for people’s empowerment, and for sustainable living,” she added.