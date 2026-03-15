Talked to Sonam without glancing at scary clock, says Wife Gitanjali

No more scary ticking clocks or jail visits but a long free flowing chat and an end of the ordeal. This is how Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, reacted as she met him after his release from Jodhpur Jail. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with spouse Gitanjali J Angmo after his release from Jodhpur Central Jail following the revocation of his detention under the NSA on Saturday. (PTI)

Climate activist, scientist and founder of institutions like SECMOL and HIAL, Wangchuk, who was detained on September 26, 2025, was released from prison on Saturday evening after the centre revoked his detention under National Security Act. The release comes days before the Supreme Court is set to hear the plea filed by the activist’s wife challenging his detention, on March 17.

Gitanjali said she will take Wangchuk to a good hospital for 36-hour.

Sharing their pictures, Gitanjali wrote, “After a long time I had a free flowing chat with Sonam Wangchuk without glancing at the scary clock every now and then to make the most of the fleeting 60 minutes as in jail! Taking him for a health checkup as per the strong recommendations of our family doctor. He will be under medical observation for 36 hours in a good hospital!,” Angmo said on X.

Wangchuk was held after the protests over demands of statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent, claiming the lives of four people and injuring 45 others in September 2025.

Angmo, also an educator like her husband, defended him for his “Gandhian ways” after his arrest. Angmo also expressed her satisfaction over the end of the ordeal of Wangchuk’s jail term after 170 days.

“Writing the final letter to the jail superintendent yesterday seeking permission to meet and inform Wangchuk of his release. While I thank Jodhpur for all the love and support, I am glad that Wangchuk’s ordeal of being inside the jail for 170 days and my ordeal of making 2 trips a week every week for just a 60 minute meeting over the past 5 months has finally ended!!,” she said.

Political leaders on Saturday hailed the Centre’s decision to revoke the detention of Wangchuk, even as the leadership in Ladakh urged the government to drop all charges against other detainees linked to the violent protests that roiled the Union territory last year.