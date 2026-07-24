Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days; PM Modi, Abhijeet Dipke react

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late Thursday night at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days. (via REUTERS)

Sharing a picture from the hospital on X, Sonam Wangchuk said, "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

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He added, "Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere."

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PM Modi vows stricter action

{{^usCountry}} The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that stricter action against paper leaks would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that stricter action against paper leaks would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, PM Modi said the government had already taken several strict measures after the paper leak issue came to light. He said many people involved had been arrested and sent to jail.

PM Modi also said the government quickly conducted a re-exam for 22 lakh students and recently declared the results. He added that a bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks would be discussed soon.

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"I gave instructions to the departments today for a fast track court. Today, the departments worked continuously and gave me a draft late at night as well. This draft, with provisions for fast track courts and strict punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After suggestions from cabinet colleagues, it will be given its final form, and from Monday, the second week of Parliament is beginning, when efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible," he said.

PM Modi, Abhijeet Dipke react to Wangchuk ending fast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted after Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike.

In a post on X, PM Modi urged Wangchuk to follow medical advice and regain his health.

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"I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he wrote.

Dipke said he was relieved that Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike and thanked him for his "courage and sacrifice."

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," he said.

He added that the CJP’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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Protests continue over NEET-UG paper leak

The developments come as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues protests in New Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which affected more than 22 lakh students.

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and began his indefinite hunger strike shortly after.

The CJP has called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24 and urged people to hold demonstrations in every district.

(With inputs from PTI)