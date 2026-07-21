Sonam Wangchuk fast continues: Hospital says blood sugar low, vitals stable

Sonam Wangchuk remains under close medical supervision at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors said his vital parameters are stable but flagged persistent medical concerns linked to his prolonged fast in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (PTI)

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In a health bulletin issued at 9 am on Tuesday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, doctors said Wangchuk's blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side, while his serum potassium level stood at 3.2 mEq/L based on a sample collected overnight.

The medical bulletin said Sonam Wangchuk also continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterised by anaemia and low leukocyte counts, warranting continued close monitoring through serial investigations.

According to the bulletin, Wangchuk is receiving oral rehydration solution (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation, but has continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors said he continues to suffer from mild to moderate dehydration, along with laboratory abnormalities and physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors said he continues to suffer from mild to moderate dehydration, along with laboratory abnormalities and physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting. {{/usCountry}}

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"In view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications," the bulletin said.

It added that all necessary medical care is being provided and that his clinical condition remains under close and continuous assessment. Further treatment, it said, will depend on his clinical progress and serial laboratory investigations.

CJP protest continues

Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since being shifted there by authorities after his health deteriorated during his hunger strike in support of the CJP-led movement. His hospitalisation became a flashpoint in the wider agitation, with the activist insisting that he wishes to continue his fast and repeatedly seeking permission to rejoin the protest.

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A protester poses for a picture while holding the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

The latest health update comes a day after thousands of CJP supporters marched towards Parliament during the outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' protest, leading to widespread clashes with police, detentions, traffic restrictions, internet disruptions in parts of Delhi and heavy security deployment across the national capital.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism of vehicles and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during the protest to reach Parliament, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The officials have registered FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said.