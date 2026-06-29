Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, appealed to people across the country on Monday to join him at Jantar Mantar and observe the hunger strike with him and those protesting for at least one day.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk sits on a hunger strike during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that those unable to join the protest in Delhi could instead observe the hunger strike in their respective states.

In a video message shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, he said, “Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here, you can also join. If you come here for one day of Anshan, it will be very good.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday alongside the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday alongside the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would also raise the issue of accountability in the electoral system, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would also raise the issue of accountability in the electoral system, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON