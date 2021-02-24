Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report
india news

Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report

Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the government over soaring fuel prices and asked the Centre to alleviate the concerns raised by protesting farmers.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oman Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday.

The leaders are reaching Chennai this afternoon.

According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, pier to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai.

Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.

The Karunanidhi-led Dravidian party has already announced a five-member team, comprising Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin and others for the seat sharing.

Congress has 34 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly and lends crucial support to the DMK government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmk in tamil nadu tamil nadu assembly elections
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP