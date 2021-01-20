Sonia Gandhi congratulates Team India, wishes many other victories in future

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for defeating Australia in the fourth Test match in Brisbane and winning the series. In a statement, Gandhi said she is "very proud" at the "magnificent, heroic and historic victory" at Brisbane.

"The team's performance at Brisbane where Australia never lost a match for over 30 years, strength and grace with which you faced difficult conditions of quarantine and racial abuse and fighting spirit you displayed has won you admiration of whole country," Gandhi further said in the statement.

She said that the performance has shone the international spotlight on the superb quality of Team India's players.

"It has also demonstrated the discipline, the physical and mental toughness and the exemplary team spirit that resulted in this victory - and will bring the team many other victories in future," the Congress president said.

Other Congress leaders too congratulated the Indian cricket team shortly after the victory on Tuesday.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "A good news has come at very difficult time that the Indian cricket team has hoisted the flag of victory in Australia. Congratulations to all Indians on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hailed the Indian team's win and tweeted some of the critical comments by ex-cricketers following India's defeat in the Adelaide Test, "WordofTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said, what remains but "wow"?!"

The Indian cricket team showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.