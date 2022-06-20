Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was discharged on Monday, the party's newly-appointed communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, said in a tweet.

“Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home,” Ramesh tweeted in both English and Hindi.

The veteran politician was under treatment for a lower respiratory infection along with post Covid-19 symptoms, Ramesh had informed in a statement last Friday, adding she was admitted on June 12.

“She was hospitalised after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” the June 17 statement read.

On June 2, Ramesh's predecessor, the Congress's then chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, revealed Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19. "As a large number of Congressmen and women and well-wishers have expressed concern, we want to say she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes,” Surjewala had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Monday's development came three days before the Congress president is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the National Herald case. The development also took place on a day that saw her son, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, appear before the agency in connection with the same case. Rahul Gandhi was questioned on June 13, 14 and 15 as well, and was then summoned for June 17; however, he requested and was allowed to appear for fourth round of questioning on June 20 on account of his mother's ill health and his birthday.

The Wayanad MP turned 52 on Sunday.

