Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory tract infection: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital here for a lower respiratory tract infection along with post Covid-19 symptoms, the party said on Friday.

She continues to be under close observation, they added.

In a statement, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

“She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” Ramesh, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media on Thursday, said.

“She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” he added.

On June 2, former party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that Gandhi had tested positive for the Covid-19. “As a large number of Congressmen and women and well-wishers have expressed concern, we want to say she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes,” Surjewala had tweeted.

Sonia has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in the National Herald case. Her son, Rahul, was interrogated for nearly 30 hours from Monday and Wednesday in the case.

While Rahul was initially summoned again on Friday, the Wayanad MP urged the probe agency to defer his questioning due to the health condition of his mother. He has now been asked to appear for the probe on Monday.