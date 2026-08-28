Sonia Gandhi memoir’s India edition likely to feature saree-clad photo clicked by Rajiv Gandhi

Amid the row over publishing of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, the Indian edition is likely to have a different cover than the close-up headshot featured in the international edition, HT has learnt. The Indian jacket is likely to feature Gandhi in a saree, a photograph taken by her husband and former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

File photo of Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

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Sonia's book deal with Penguin Random House India (PRHI) fell through as she refused to make changes or deletions of references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, and Chinese intrusions, HT reported earlier.

Sonia maintained that it is her story and there was no question of allowing any distortions to her telling of her life, a person aware of the matter said.

Deep Dive What led to the breakdown of Sonia Gandhi's book deal with Penguin Random House India? The deal fell through as Sonia Gandhi refused to make changes or deletions regarding references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and Chinese intrusions. Why does Sonia Gandhi believe her memoir should be published without alterations? Sonia Gandhi asserts that the memoir is her story and insists on the importance of presenting her life without any distortions. What is the release date of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'? 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is set to be released internationally on November 10 by Alfred A. Knopf.

Also read: 'Penguin Books willing worldwide, why reluctant in India?' Congress on Sonia's book publication

Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin, is expected to release the memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, worldwide on November 10. HarperCollins in reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the book in India, even as it did not comment when asked.

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{{^usCountry}} One of Gandhi’s aides told HT about some of the sections that PRHI wanted removed. Primary among them were her recollections and observations about her meetings with Modi. The aide confirmed that she has gone into details about his comments about her and cited one calling her a “Jersey cow” at a public rally in Gujarat in 2004. Penguin India clarifies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Gandhi’s aides told HT about some of the sections that PRHI wanted removed. Primary among them were her recollections and observations about her meetings with Modi. The aide confirmed that she has gone into details about his comments about her and cited one calling her a “Jersey cow” at a public rally in Gujarat in 2004. Penguin India clarifies {{/usCountry}}

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Penguin Random House India issued a statement on Friday following media reports, which claimed that it had withdrawn from releasing Sonia's book.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read.

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Also read: Two people booked for posting obscene deepfake videos targeting Gandhi family

The publisher said it's still "keen to publish the book" and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility.

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement further read.

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What is the book about

The memoir chronicles Sonia journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her how her fate brought her to India and also the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.

In the memoir, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who has been the party's longest-serving president, revisits her childhood in Italy, her romance with former Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and husband Rajiv Gandhi.

Also read: Manmohan Singh ‘most consequential PM’: Sonia Gandhi says his prophecy on Narendra Modi is coming true

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Recently, on the 82nd birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed excitement about his mother's book.

"I am happy, and so proud, that your story--'Belonging: A Journey of Love'--will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story. Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia," the Congress leader added.