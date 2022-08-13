Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid, second time in three months

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday. Gandhi has tested positive for Covid for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,” Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, tweeted, a day after she met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following the political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the health of party president and wished her a speedy recovery.

“Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being,” Gehlot tweeted.

Gandhi had tested positive in early June and developed mild fever and other Covid symptoms. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12. She was discharged on June 20. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal also tested Covid-19 positive the same month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON