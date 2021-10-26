Sonia Gandhi warns of ‘lack of cohesion’ on policy issues at key Congress summit

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said there is “a lack of clarity and cohesion” among the party’s state-level leaders on policy issues as she underlined the need for redoubling efforts to fight for the deprived sections.

“To make this promise (of fighting for deprived sections) truly meaningful, we must also make our organisation more representative of this cross-section of society,” Sonia Gandhi said during an address to Congress general secretaries, secretaries, in-charges and state chiefs.

She emphasised the need for discipline and unity within the party, adding that “the strengthening of the organisation must override personal ambitions”.

Sonia Gandhi referred to elections in five states next year and added that Congress workers and leaders were gearing up to take up these battles. “Our campaign must be founded upon concrete policies and programmes emanating from widespread discussions with all sections of society,” she said.

She said the party has to fight the “diabolical” campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “ideologically” with “conviction and expose their lies” if Congress wants to win these battles. “We must do so with the people,” she said.

Gandhi underlined the need for outreach within the party ahead of organisational elections. “The AICC (All-India Congress Committee) releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation... They do not percolate down to our grassroots cadres at the block and district levels. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even among our state-level leaders.”

Internal polls to elect the party’s next president are scheduled to be held between August 21 and September 30 next year.

