Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi writes to wife Saira Bano expressing condolences on Dilip Kumar's demise
india news

Sonia Gandhi writes to wife Saira Bano expressing condolences on Dilip Kumar's demise

Dilp Kumar married Saira Banu, also a famous and critically acclaimed actress of her time, in 1966.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Actor couple Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar.(HT FILE)

A day after Dilip Kuma passed away in Mumbai hospital, Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Saira Banu, expressing condolences on the demise of the legendary actor. In the letter, Sonia Gandhi said that with the passing of Dilip Kumar, "the Golden Age of Indian Cinema finally came to an end". She also described the late actor as a "legend of his lifetime". "He will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics," Sonia Gandhi added.

The senior Congress leader also said that Dilip Kumar lived a long and fulfilled life, and left a priceless legacy through his rich contributions to the world of art and culture.

Also Read | 'To be remembered for generations': Political fraternity mourns Dilip Kumar's death

"His loss will be deeply mourned by his countless fans, and India will always honour his memory. May his soul rest in peace," Gandhi said in her letter, adding, "I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss."

Tributes poured in on Wednesday from people across all fraternities including politics, sports, after much-loved Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar died aged 98.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar gets state funeral, is draped in 'beautiful tricolour'. Watch

He died in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged hospitalisation due to age-related ailments. The five-decade career of the actor includes 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', and 'Ram Aur Shyam', and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.

He married Saira Banu, also a famous and critically acclaimed actress of her time, in 1966.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar saira banu

Related Stories

bollywood

Vyjayanthimala remembers Dilip Kumar, reveals Saira Banu called them the 'best team'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
mumbai news

Cinema legend Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:45 AM IST
mumbai news

Dilip Kumar never joined politics, but was close to leaders

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:42 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP