Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sonia is Congress chief, says Kharge after Sibal’s ‘no president’ comment
india news

Sonia is Congress chief, says Kharge after Sibal’s ‘no president’ comment

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge further said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi both are working very hard at present. (ANI)
By Press Trust of India, Kalaburagi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Kapil Sibal over his remarks that Congress did not have a president and said that “if there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year”.

Earlier on Wednesday, reacting to political jostling in ruling Congress in Punjab, veteran leader Kapil Sibal had asserted that the Congress party did not have a president.

“In our party, there is no president so we don’t know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don’t know,” he said.

Terming Sibal’s statement a lie, Kharge said, “If there is no president, then how elections took place earlier this year. Every party has conflicts to tussles, it’s not new that the party is facing a political crisis at present. We will soon resolve this crisis and become strong again.”

Kharge further said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi both are working very hard at present. “I suggest that the other leaders of the party should support our president and Rahul Gandhi to strengthen the party,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar also condemned Sibal’s statement saying that at a time when the party expected support, he was pointing fingers at it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata wins bypoll on Bhabanipur seat by massive margin

Self-reliance push: India clears defence buys worth 54,000 cr in less than month

8 killed as violent protests erupt after convoy hits farmers on stir

India, US reaffirm commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP