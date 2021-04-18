Sonia slams govt for ‘gross unpreparedness’

New Delhi The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday has decided to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the vaccination age to 25 from the current 45 years, give financial aid of ₹6,000 to people most affected by the pandemic and bring transparency in allocation of vaccines to states, even as it slammed the Centre over its “colossal mismanagement” and “gross unpreparedness” in handling the Covid crisis.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will write a letter to Narendra Modi on Sunday to suggest a set of measures to manage the second wave, party leaders P Chidambaram and Ajay Maken said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi remarked that “despite a year to prepare, we have, regrettably, been caught off guard again” and accused the government of “gross unpreparedness” and “avoidable adhocism”. Reminding the government of raj dharma, Sonia said, “Taking on these challenging times as Indians rather than as political opponents will be true raj dharma.”

In the virtual meeting, Sonia suggested 25 years as the cut-off age for vaccination as more younger people are testing positive in the second wave. Some leaders demanded universal vaccination. Rahul Gandhi maintained the Union government has no strategy against Covid. “This government has no strategy against Covid. It has no proper vaccination strategy and no oxygen strategy. The nature of the government is causing problem,” he said.

Two senior leaders, Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari, backed Rahul. While Tiwari said Rahul “predicted all these Covid-related developments last year”, Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said, “Every word that Rahul Gandhi has said since February last has proved to be true.” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the UP government is hiding the case count but the media is not holding the regime accountable.

After a long time, the CWC meeting—which saw heated exchanges between members on the last few occasions—went peacefully as all leaders focused on the health crisis. Some of them targeted the PM, at least two leaders spoke of vaccine shortage in Opposition-ruled states and leaders such as P Chidambaram also raised the economic woes of common people during the pandemic.

CWC debated the need to reduce the goods and services tax on drugs such as remdesivir and key equipment. A resolution was adopted on the Modi government’s “failure” in 14 areas, including “failure to rapidly scale up production and supply of vaccines, pre-registration and bureaucratic control over the vaccination programme” and for not adopting a “need-based, fair and equitable allocation of the vaccine doses to the various states”.

Chidambaram and Maken later said that the party believes in the strategy of containment, which requires proper testing. They refused to support another federal lockdown and said it would further delay the economic recovery.