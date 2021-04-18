Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bannerghatta Road, according to a statement from his office.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 61-year-old leader posted on Twitter on Saturday.

He tested positive after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll. Kumaraswamy experienced fatigue on Friday evening while he was campaigning, following which he returned to Bengaluru. “This morning, he contacted doctors and got tested, the results of which emerged as Covid-19 positive. He wanted to rest at his farmhouse, but doctors did not agree. They asked him to get admitted immediately,” read a statement from his office.

According to a statement, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed. It further added that Kumaraswamy is scheduled to appear before a court in connection with a case on Saturday. “Since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he will not appear in person. He will appear via video conference,” the statement read.

His mother Chennamma Devegowda had earlier tested positive, and his father HD Devegowda too was in isolation as a precaution. Earlier on Friday Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. With today’s numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the state health bulletin said. Out of the 17,489 cases on Saturday, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.