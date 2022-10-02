Sonia to join Congress rally in Karnataka on October 6

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time on Thursday, October 6, in Karnataka, and a day later, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, will join the longest foot march of the party.

Gandhi went abroad for medical check up when the Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. In her absence, Rahul Gandhi flagged off the march from the southern tip of India.

A Congress leader indicated that Sonia Gandhi’s presence would be brief this time, as she has come just a few days ago after her medical check up. In the coming days, she might again join the yatra.

In her address at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Sonia had expressed keen interest to join the yatra and quipped that the Bharat Jodo Yatra should have place for seniors like her. While Rahul Gandhi has addressed a rally in Karnataka on Sunday, the Congress president is unlikely to address any rallies.

Sonia Gandhi returned last month from abroad after her check-up and her packed schedule mostly included meetings with political leaders and staving off the Rajasthan crisis. Soon after she was back, she met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav. Party MP Shashi Tharoor met her days before filing his nomination for the Congress’ election for party president.

She also met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot amid the crisis triggered by MLAs loyal to Gehlot, who didn’t attend the legislative party meeting on September 25.