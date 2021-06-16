Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Soon, get your driving license from RTO without giving test
india news

Soon, get your driving license from RTO without giving test

From July 1, candidates undergoing driving training courses at accredited training centres will only have to pass their tests to be granted an exemption from driving tests at regional transport offices.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
An RTO in Panvel, Maharashtra (used for representation purpose only)

In a bid to cut down on long queues and extended waiting periods at regional transport offices (RTOs), the Union ministry of road transport and highways has notified rules for accredited driving training centres where candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses. Once they clear their driving course tests, they will be granted an exemption from driving tests while obtaining a driving license from an RTO.

Also Read: Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driver license services making RTO visits thing of the past

These training centres, the ministry said, will be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving tracks for candidates to undergo training. Additionally, the centres will also be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training, it said, adding that the new rules will come into effect from July 1.

Here are some key features of these new rules:

(1.) Five-year accreditation: Training centres will be granted accreditation for a period of five years at the end of which they can get it renewed as well.

(2.) Course duration for light motor vehicles: For light motor vehicles (LMVs), the duration of driving course will be 29 hours in a span of maximum four weeks from the date of commencement of the course, as per the notification. The course will be divided in two parts: theory and practice.

(3.) Course duration for heavy motor vehicles: Candidates undergoing training to drive medium or heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) at such centres will be trained across 38 hours in a span of six weeks. Similar to the LMV course, the HMV course, too, will be divided into theory and practice.

(4.) Behaviour while driving: Another key highlight of this course is training for how one should behave while driving. In this, candidates will undergo training for ethical and courteous behaviour with other road users, while driving.

Topics
driving licence regional transport office
IND USA
