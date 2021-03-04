Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driver license services making RTO visits thing of the past
The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on Thursday released a notification stating that contactless services via Aadhar authentication has been launched for citizens. People would no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.
A total of 18 services will be covered. The ministry said the new system will “simplify the government delivery processes and bring in transparency and efficiency”, adding that “it would also enable applicants to get their work done directly in a seamless manner”.
Listed below are the 18 licence-related services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication:-
1. Learner’s License
2. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
3. Duplicate Driving License
4. Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
5. Issue of International Driving Permit
6. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
7. Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
8. Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
9. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
10. Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
11. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
12. Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
13. Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
14. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.
15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
16. Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement.
"Any individual desirous of availing various contactless services, through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication," the ministry said in its notification. For those who are yet to receive their Aadhaar number an enrollment slip ID will do the job.
"Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given to such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip," the notification further stated.
The latest notification follows a three-week-old draft order that let citizens link their drivers license and vehicle registration certificate with their Aadhar number.
