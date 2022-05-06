Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Sourav Ganguly hosts Amit Shah, other BJP leaders for dinner at Kolkata home
india news

Sourav Ganguly hosts Amit Shah, other BJP leaders for dinner at Kolkata home

Amit Shah was accompanied by a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for the dinner.
Union home minister Amit Shah at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's residence in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on May 06, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Sourav Ganguly, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, hosted Union home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata's Behala for dinner on Friday. 

Shah, on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was accompanied by a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for the dinner.

The Union minister's son, Jay Shah, is Ganguly's colleague as honorary secretary in the cash-rich BCCI. 

When TMC supremo and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was asked about Shah's dinner at Ganguly;s residence, she said, stating "what is the harm? He (Shah) loves rosogolla (a popular Bengali sweetmeat) and I would urge Sourav to keep a large stock of Rosogollas."

There were strong rumours of Ganguly officially joining the saffron camp ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal. 

Meanwhile, Shah and Banerjee continued to cross swords for the entire two days of Shah's stay in the state. When the home minister slammed the deteriorating law and order in Bengal, Banerjee pointed at the situation in Uttar Pradesh where a teenager was sexually assaulted at a police station where she went to lodge a gangrape complaint. The TMC supremo said Shah was unable to see violence in BJP-ruled states.

Earlier in the day, Shah said the BJP wanted a CBI probe into the death of a BJP worker in Kolkata while hitting out at the TMC-led government over political violence in the state. 

Topics
amit shah sourav ganguly
