South India accounts for over 40% of India’s active cases, Delhi’s count continues to improve: Covid-19 state tally  

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 10:59 IST

India has reported over 60,000 Covid-19 cases, 61,537 to be precise, for the second day in a row. As many as 62,538 fresh infections were reported the previous day. With 933 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 42,518. India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 2 million-mark earlier in the week with 619,088 active cases while 14,27,005 patients have beaten the deadly contagion. India is the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil. The virus has infected more than 19 million people worldwide while over 7 lakh have died from the disease across the globe.

The government has maintained that the coronavirus situation across the country is on a road to recovery with more and more people recovering from the virus. India’s Covid-19 death rate, slightly over 2 percent, is among the lowest in the world. While the recovery rate nears 70 percent.

Also read: India records over 60,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day, recoveries cross 1.4 million

The national capital continues to register improvement in its Covid-19 situation with less number of active cases than states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan. As of today, over 10,000 people suffer from Covid-19 in Delhi while 128,232 have beaten the virus. The coronavirus death toll here stands at 4,082.

Here’s taking a look at the situation in the top-affected states:

Maharashtra

As per the data by the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has 145,889 active cases of coronavirus. As many as 327,281 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far. In the past 24 hours, the state has seen nearly 11,000 recover from Covid-19 or discharged from hospitals. The state Covid-19 death toll stands at 17092.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has the second-highest number of active cases in the country - 84,654 - after Maharashtra and death toll here stands at 1,842. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh stands at 120,464.

Karnataka

The southern Indian state has reported 77,694 active cases of coronavirus in the state. The number of recoveries in the state are over 84,000 while the death toll stands at 2,998.

Tamil Nadu

The south India state has 52,759 active cases of coronavirus while 4690 patients have succumbed to death. As many as 227,575 patients have recovered from the infection in Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has witnessed a spurt in its Covid-19 tally, its active cases stand at 44,563. Over 66,000 people in Uttar Pradesh have recovered from the infection while the death toll nears 2,000.

Bihar

At present, as many as 26,453 people suffer from Covid-19 in Bihar. The virus has claimed 369 lives while over 44,482 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals.

West Bengal

The number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 24,652. The virus has claimed nearly 2,000 lives across the state while 63,060 patients have beaten the disease.

Telangana

Over 22,000 people currently suffer from Covid-19 in Telangana while 615 people have been killed by the virus. The number of recoveries in the state stands at 54,330.

Assam

The north-eastern state has over 16,000 active cases of coronavirus cases with 132 fatalities. Over 38,000 people here have beaten the deadly contagion.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state has reported 14,443 active cases of Covid-19 till date while the death toll stands at 2,605. The number of recoveries in the state is reported at 51,720.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.