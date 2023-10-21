SP leader calls Rahul Gandhi a 'crazy dimwit' in latest INDIA bloc showdown

The growing tension between the INDIA bloc’s two key players in Uttar Pradesh took a bitter turn on Saturday as a Samajwadi Party leader called former Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “crazy dimwit”. Launching a personal attack on Rahul Gandhi amid a war of words over seat sharing in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader I P Singh said the person who could not unite his brother Varun Gandhi is spreading fake love, in an obvious jibe at Congress leader's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ pitch.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (AICC )

“The initiative of the Grand Alliance was taken by the 8-time successful CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar,” Singh said in a social media post in Hindi.

“Instead of uniting individual parties and making them leaders of the Grand Alliance, Congress played a game,” he added.

The Samajwadi Party leader went on to call Rahul Gandi a ‘crazy dimwit’ for running a failed ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections.

“The seven generations of Congress will never be able to do any harm to the Samajwadi Party,” Singh said, adding that “Rahul Gandhi is anyway childless.”

The bitterness came to the fore after the Samajwadi Party alleged that the Congress did not do any seat-sharing with the SP despite assurance by the MP Congress state president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh.

“After the MP case, I have understood that INDIA alliance is only for the ‘Bharat’ elections, India elections, the country’s elections. When the country’s elections come, we will think over it. Then those who want seats, there is a different platform (for discussion) for it. But ultimately the issue is of credibility. If the Congress continues with this behaviour, who will stand with it,” Yadav said.

The SP chief also cautioned the Congress over the Gandhi family’s traditional two constituencies in U.P.—Amethi and Rae Bareli. Without taking anyone’s name, Akhilesh virtually warned the Congress saying: “One leader of the Congress had been making unpalatable comments on the SP over Azamgarh. Remember, Azamgarh has a deep bond with the SP. If they make any comment on Azamgarh, they too should be prepared to listen. If the utterances are in consultation with the top Congress leadership, it’s a different matter altogether.

He implied that the Congress leaders should be mindful of their remarks, much like the SP's restraint regarding the Congress's traditional constituencies, Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Akhilesh’s obvious reference was to Ajay Rai’s comment on Thursday wherein he was quoted in a section of media as saying if Akhilesh Yadav was so strong, how come they lost the Azamgarh to the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Azamgarh but the party lost the seat in June 2022 bypolls to the BJP.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took a swipe at the INDIA bloc saying “it has now become a matter of honour” for Akhilesh Yadav to find his own existence by separating" from the alliance.

