SP leaders protest outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly as budget session begins
The Samajwadi Party (SP) is protesting against the Yogi Adityanath government outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. the protest comes on a day when the budget session of the state assembly is slated to begin.
The SP leaders are raising issues related to farmers, law and order and unemployment. Two of party's MLCs - Anurag Bhadauria and Sunil Singh Yadav - even came on a tractor to the assembly.
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna is expected to table the budget at 11 am on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The session will continue till March 10.
Like the Union Budget, Khanna too will present a paperless budget this year. He will read the budget presentation from a tablet.
SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, had opposed the idea of the paperless budget saying that it would result in many people suffering financial losses or even losing their jobs.
"I oppose the paperless budget because Uttar Pradesh is a state of manpower. With the budget going paperless, there would be three losses. If everything goes paperless, farmers will bear losses as they grow raw materials for paper," he said.
"At printing press, people will not have work as the paper will not be printed. If paper factories shut down, then lakhs of people will get unemployed. The state government sees only benefits of technology but it is not seeing who will suffer due to it," Chaudhary added.
Speaker Hriday Nath Dikshit had called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to seek cooperation from state leaders in smooth conduct of the session.
"We are hoping that Uttar Pradesh will get something from this budget. This is the last budget of the BJP government. This budget should be paperless but not 'vikasless' (without development). In the last 4 years, BJP leaders, ministers, and officials looted money allocated in the budget," SP leader Sunil Singh Yadav said.
