SP Vijay Dhull transferred in aftermath of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A senior home department official said Vijay Dhull, a 2012 batch IPS officer, has been replaced by 2014 batch IPS officer Sanjiv Suman as new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri district
A file photo of farmers protesting to seek justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Lakhimpur Kheri’s SP Vijay Dhull was on Thursday night transferred. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 10:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Nearly 40 days after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Vijay Dhull, the superintendent of police (SP) of Lakhimpur Kheri, was transferred late on Thursday evening.

Dhull has been attached with the Uttar Pradesh state police headquarters in Lucknow and has been kept on a waiting list.

A senior home department official said Dhull, a 2012 batch IPS officer, has been replaced by 2014 batch IPS officer Sanjiv Suman as new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The official said Suman, who was posted as deputy commissioner of police (east) at Lucknow police commissionerate, has been replaced by 2016 batch IPS officer Amit Kumar Anand.

On October 28, the UP government had transferred Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya, who was district magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri when the violence erupted on October 3, and Mahendra Bahadur Singh was made the new DM.

Friday, November 12, 2021
