SP was busy building cemeteries instead of Ram temple: CM Yogi

Instead of constructing the Ram temple, the Samajwadi Party was busy building cemeteries, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at an election rally on Saturday, strongly criticising the state’s main opposition party in its bastion of Rampur.

“Kabristan banane se fursat hoti toh Ram mandir ke bare mein sochte (They would have thought of the Ram temple only if they had time to spare after building graveyards),” Adityanath said, reacting to a comment by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

During the SP regime in 2012-17, the Rampuri chaku (knife) was used for capturing the land of the poor, the chief minister said in the parliamentary constituency of Azam Khan, a SP stalwart.

“We follow the guru parampara (tradition) for using the Rampuri knife” he said. “In the hands of good people, it will be used to protect the country and religion, but wrong people will misuse it in looting, capturing the properties of the poor and the downtrodden.”

Rioters were honoured at the chief minister’s residence under SP’s rule, Adityanath alleged ahead of state assembly elections to be held early this year. Those who did not hesitate to shoot Hindus in Ayodhya were talking of getting the Ram temple constructed, the chief minister said.

Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 25 development projects worth ₹ 95 crore in Rampur district.

“Before 2017, the accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots and Saharanpur riots were called and honoured at the chief minister’s residence,” he said at the hustings. “After 2017 (when the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power), the farmers are honoured and Gurbani is recited at the chief minister’s residence.”

Targeting Yadav, Adiyanath said that babua (a reference to the SP supremo) is saying that when he forms the government, free electricity would be provided, but when SP was in government before 2017, they did not do so.

“It was our government that provided electricity and constructed toilets,” the BJP leader said.

Referring to cash seizures during recent tax raids on the premises of people close to the SP, Adityanath attacked the opposition party, demanding that they apologise to the public.

“We are recovering money from the people who were looting the public’s money and buried it in the walls,” he said.

Meanwhile, SP leader Pawan Pandey said, “With each passing day, these people (BJP top leaders) are getting scared of Akhilesh and the support he is getting. Our government was known for its development works. Now, the BJP leaders see the writing on wall, and they are back to their brand of divisive politics.”