Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker J C D Prabhakar on Friday said a showcause notice seeking an explanation has been issued to four former AIADMK MLAs who joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Speaker issues notice to four former AIADMK MLAs

The four legislators — S Jayakumar (Perundurai), K Maragadham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), Sathya Bama (Dharapuram) and Isakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — were among the 25 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the ruling TVK during the crucial trust vote held on May 13.

The four legislators later resigned as MLAs on May 25 and formally joined the TVK in the presence of senior party leaders, including general secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, at the Secretariat.

The speaker said that while 21 of the rebel AIADMK legislators had been granted forgiveness, action had been initiated against the four former MLAs.

“Already I had told that they (four former MLAs) will face action. We have issued a showcause notice seeking an explanation based on the complaint (from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami),” he told reporters on Friday.

“The showcause notice was issued to them on June 9. They should respond within 7 days,” he said in response to a query.

The 25-member rebel faction led by former minister S P Velumani later met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and resolved their differences. They agreed to function as a united AIADMK under the leadership of Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, responding to another query, Prabhakar said the Assembly secretariat would consider the possibility of live-streaming the entire Assembly session scheduled to begin on June 18.

“No one’s voice will be suppressed in the Assembly. We are exploring the options of live-streaming the entire Assembly session,” he said.

The speaker said a two-day training programme for legislators would be held in Chennai on June 16 and 17 and would be inaugurated by chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

The programme is intended to familiarise newly elected legislators with Assembly procedures.

“All the MLAs have been invited to take part. Even those seniors would be able to share their knowledge to the juniors during the session. Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and address the gathering on that day,” he said.

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar is scheduled to deliver his maiden address to the Assembly during the first session of the ruling TVK government beginning on June 18.

Prabhakar had earlier called on Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan and formally invited him to address the House on that day.

Arlekar took over as governor of Tamil Nadu on March 12, replacing R N Ravi, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.