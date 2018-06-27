 Special police officer with AK-47 rifle goes missing in Kashmir’s Pulwama | india news | Hindustan Times
Special police officer with AK-47 rifle goes missing in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Special police officers are engaged in the state on a fixed monthly packet to fight militancy

india Updated: Jun 27, 2018 11:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
A CRPF personnel stands guard during imposed restrictions in Srinagar on May 6, 2018.
A special police officer (SPO) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district has gone missing along with an AK-47. A manhunt was launched on Wednesday, police sources said.

SPO Irfan Ahmad Dar went missing on Tuesday from the Pampore police station.

SPOs are engaged in the state on a fixed monthly packet to fight militancy. They are neither trained in handling weapons nor are service rifles issued to them.

