'Special trains to transport voters': TMC's Derek O'Brien accuses BJP of influencing Bengal polls outcome

As the political battle in West Bengal heats up, the Trinamool Congress has now accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to influence the outcome of the upcoming election polls by arranging special trains for voters.

New Delhi, Apr 16 (ANI): TMC MP Derek O'Brien at the Parliament premises during the special Budget Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)(Jitender Gupta)

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In a letter to the Election Commission, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has stated that the BJP is actively "violating election laws" by transporting voters from Surat, Gujarat, to Bengal as part of a tactic to tilt the vote in its favour.

In his letter, the TMC MP attached links to posts on the social media platform X regarding the special trains, as well as a story by Deccan Herald.

"The Indian Railways is under the administrative control of the Union Government, and cannot be deployed, directly or indirectly, for partisan electoral purposes. The involvement by BJP, in arranging such transport at the cost of public exchequer, raises a serious apprehension of misuse of official position and access to State-controlled resources," the letter said.

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{{^usCountry}} In the X post made by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay, a train is seen leaving Surat with migrant workers from Bengal ahead of the polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the X post made by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay, a train is seen leaving Surat with migrant workers from Bengal ahead of the polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "BJP's Special Trains from Surat to Bengal has now departed. Local Gujarat unit is there accompanying everyone to go vote against TMC," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "BJP's Special Trains from Surat to Bengal has now departed. Local Gujarat unit is there accompanying everyone to go vote against TMC," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

The train departed from Surat, Gujarat, carrying workers from Bengal (Screengrab from X)

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As per the report, many of the workers, who were returning to Bengal to cast their vote, were “handpicked by Surat Bengali associations”, and more trains are expected to be organised in the coming days. The train also carried workers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

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In his letter to the EC, the Rajya Sabha MP has further alleged that the BJP is resorting to bribery and undue influence and carrying out "corrupt practices".

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West Bengal will be heading to the polls in a two-phase elections on April 23 and April 29. The results, as per the Election Commission of India, will be declared on May 4.

The main contest in the eastern state is between the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, which is leading the opposition in the legislative assembly.

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