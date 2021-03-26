‘Special visit begins with a special gesture’ tweets PMO as Sheikh Hasina greets PM Modi in Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the Dhaka airport on Friday to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, details of which were tweeted by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh to take part in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations.

“A special visit begins with a special gesture. PM Sheikh Hasina welcomes PM Narendra Modi at Dhaka airport,” tweeted the PMO.

A masked Hasina was seen greeting her Indian counterpart with a bouquet of flowers as he alighted onto the runway. This is the Prime Minister’s first diplomatic foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

Bangladesh is all slated to celebrate 50 years of Independence from Pakistan on March 26. Invitations for the same had also been extended to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, but PM Modi will be the only leader to join the celebrations in-person. He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the national parade ground in Dhaka, in commemoration of the event.

PM Modi will also visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered to be the father of Bangladesh, and the father of the incumbent Prime Minister. “As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Thursday.

He is also scheduled to visit two Hindu temples, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira and the Matua temple in Orakandi, on March 27. Both these temples hold special significance for the Matua community, a significant number of which reside in poll-bound Bengal.