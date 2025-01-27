Patna, The political circles in Bihar were on Monday abuzz with speculations about the entry of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son in public life. Speculations rife son of Nitish may enter politics

Some media outlets came out with reports claiming that the reclusive Nishant could join the JD headed by his father some time next month.

When senior minister Shravan Kumar, a confidant of the CM, was asked about the speculations, he told PTI: “I do not know how much truth is there in these reports. But if Nishant joins politics, it would be a welcome development.”

The minister also pointed out that the JD president's son had given an impressive public speech recently at Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of Patna, where his father had spent his childhood.

"Not only did Nishant show an ability to overcome shyness, he demonstrated a remarkable understanding of Bihar, so rare in people of his generation. If he enters the public sphere, it will be good for all,” Shravan Kumar said.

He, however, added that any family member of the chief minister could be assured of a great launch, if only he agreed for it.

“But, our leader is a man of principles and frowns upon dynasty rule. He always cites the example of his mentor, late Karpoori Thakur, who did not bring any of his children in politics during his lifetime. If Nitish ji finally changes his mind, it would be great. Bihar and JD need young, dynamic leaders like Nishant,” the minister said.

Party functionaries at the JD office also seemed delighted at the possibility, though they seemed wary of expressing the same on record.

Not much is known about Nishant, the only son of Nitish Kumar, except that like the chief minister, he too has a degree in engineering and enjoys listening to devotional music.

The speculations of his entry into politics come at a critical time for the party, which has for decades been synonymous with Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

The JD supremo seems to enjoy full backing of the NDA for a fifth consecutive term in office, as all allies are of the view that he is the best bet as the coalition's "face" in the assembly polls due later this year.

Nonetheless, detractors like Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor have been insisting that time was up for the septuagenarian, who was past his prime.

