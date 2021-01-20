Speech-impaired minor girl raped repeatedly in Odisha hospital

A youth, who allegedly raped and impregnated a 14-year-old speech-impaired girl, who was attending to her ailing brother in a government hospital in Odisha’s Bolangir district, has been detained by the police.

Police officials said that the survivor had come to the Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital in September last year with her family for treatment of her 10-year-old brother in the paediatric ward of the hospital. While she stayed with her brother as an attendant, a worker of the Aahaar Centre (a government-run subsidised meal outlet) raped her repeatedly. The youth used to bring food for the family from the Aahaar centre.

The youth had warned the girl of dire consequences if she revealed his crime, said Titlagarh sub-divisional police officer SN Satpathy.

The crime came to light after the girl’s medical examination revealed she was pregnant. Though she suffers from mild speech impairment, she was able to convey that the worker of the Aahaar centre had raped her repeatedly, which led to his detention.