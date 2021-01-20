IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.(Representative image)
india news

28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law

“On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:08 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man under its new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, following a complaint filed by a woman in Barwani district, an official said on Tuesday.

“On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance,” Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

“This is the first case in Barwani under the new legislation,” he said.

Yadav said the woman in her complaint alleged that the accused had introduced himself to her as Sunny, and she later came to know that he was a married Muslim man. The woman then started keeping a distance from him, but he allegedly continued to pressurise her for marriage and conversion, the official said.

“This is an issue of ‘love jihad’, so I made a complaint. The man is a Muslim and got into a relationship with me by posing as a Hindu. He beat me up. He physically exploited me for four years,” the woman said while talking to media

K’taka man to be charged with rape

Uttar Pradesh Police is set to drop charges of forced conversion and abduction against a 22-year-old Muslim man from Karnataka but charge him with rape, after a 19-year-old woman told a magistrate on Tuesday that the accused didn’t kidnap or convert her, but raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The development came days after the woman’s father lodged a complaint against the 22-year-old Karnataka resident for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to convert.

On Tuesday, the woman from Gorakhpur told police that she went to Karnataka on her own for a job, police said. The woman and the man were brought back to Gorakhpur from Karnataka on Monday by UP Police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
love jihad religious conversion
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Mumbai: Guard held for passing info from prisoner to associates, granted bail

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST
In one of the chits, Harish Mandvikar had purportedly instructed his associate to threaten a prime witness in a 2015 drug case to give a false statement in favour of his friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (File photo)
Bombay high court. (File photo)
india news

White-collar offences more serious than murder, dacoity: Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The Aurangabad bench of the high court made the observation while hearing petitions of four businessmen booked for evading GST by producing fake invoices
READ FULL STORY
Close
A snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 19. (PTI)
A snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 19. (PTI)
india news

Mercury rises, temperature reaches -6°C in Srinagar

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST
IMD has predicted a wet spell in Kashmir later this week which could end the cold wave but disrupt traffic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called for a debate on Veer Savarkar's contribution to the freedom movement of India.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called for a debate on Veer Savarkar's contribution to the freedom movement of India.
india news

Akhilesh alleges BJP whipping up emotions with Tandav over web series

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Akhilesh also claimed that a foreign owned OTT platform was 'looting' millions from Indians in the absence of an Indian platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.(PTI)
As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi announces ex-gratia to relatives of those died in Jalpaiguri accident

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:13 AM IST
PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to next of kin who lost their lives and 50,000 who got injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept the request from the Dominican Republic for 70,000 doses of Covaxin(AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept the request from the Dominican Republic for 70,000 doses of Covaxin(AP)
india news

Modi gets SOS message from Caribbean nation that stood by India, needs vaccine

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • The Dominican Republic had backed India at the UNSC when China and Pakistan tried to get innocent Indians working in Afghanistan listed as global terrorists under the1267 resolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File phto)
Representational Image. (File phto)
india news

Second consignment of Covishield to reach Kolkata today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The second consignment of
READ FULL STORY
Close
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament. The space in front of the statue has been a preferred location for the Opposition lawmakers to protest against the government policies and proposed laws. (File photo)
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament. The space in front of the statue has been a preferred location for the Opposition lawmakers to protest against the government policies and proposed laws. (File photo)
india news

New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of Budget Session that begins on Jan 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
india news

Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM Rupani

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The state government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam', Rupani told reporters on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin. (REUTERS)
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin. (REUTERS)
india news

Biden’s pick for Pentagon chief says Pak action against LeT, JeM ‘incomplete’

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:48 AM IST
At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Lloyd Austin also said that if he is confirmed for the post, he will work to continue elevating the defence partnership with India
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Cpovid-19 vaccine(Reuters File Photo )
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Cpovid-19 vaccine(Reuters File Photo )
india news

Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Authorities vaccinate 658,539 people so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:46 AM IST
In Delhi, more than 12,850 people have been inoculated so far. Out of this, 4,936 people were vaccinated on Tuesday only. In Maharashtra, which was among the worst-affected states by the Covid-19, 30,247 people have received the jab so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi also tweeted his messages in Punjabi.i.(PTI)
PM Modi also tweeted his messages in Punjabi.i.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was not a farmers' party(PTI file photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was not a farmers' party(PTI file photo)
india news

Centre has great opportunity on Republic Day to repeal farm laws: Akhilesh Yadav

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Akhilesh claimed that the youth were distressed under the current Central government and unemployment was on the rise while there was an unprecedented politicisation of educational institutions going on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Poor visibility forces cancellation of bulk of flights from Bihar’s Darbhanga

By Bishnu K Jha
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Airport director said all eight flights to and from Darbhanga airport were cancelled on Tuesday; installation of instrument landing system would require additional land
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seized leopard skins. (HT Photo)
The seized leopard skins. (HT Photo)
india news

Leopard skins seized in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband, 2 arrested

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In the last year, Gariyaband police have seized seven leopard skins, mainly from villages bordering Odisha
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP