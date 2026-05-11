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Speeding Hayabusa bike rams into car in Telangana, 2 children among 5 killed

The incident occurred on the Mahabubnagar bypass road after midnight on Sunday when the car was taking a u-turn and the Hayabusa bike hit it from behind.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 02:51 pm IST
By Sana Fazili
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Five people, including two children, were killed after a sports bike and a car collided in Telangana's Mahbubnagar after Sunday midnight.

Wreckage of a sports bike and a car is seen after they collided, in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, late Sunday, May 10, 2026. (PTI)

The incident occurred on the Mahabubnagar bypass road after midnight on Sunday when the car was taking a u-turn and the Hayabusa bike hit it from behind, police said, PTI reported.

The fatal crash reportedly happened on the Palakonda bypass road in the Mahabubnagar area.

Of the deceased five people, two were travelling on the Hayabusa bike, while the other three were in the car. The car-borne victims suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital where they died during the treatment, police said.

Mahabubnagar Rural police said that they are yet to receive a formal complaint of the accident that occurred at around 1 am, the Times of India reported.

The deceased members of the family travelling in the car have been identified as Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sana Fazili

Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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