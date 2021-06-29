Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Spent under half of amount allowed for campaigning, say over 80% Puducherry MLAs
india news

Spent under half of amount allowed for campaigning, say over 80% Puducherry MLAs

The analysis by Puducherry Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms is based on expenditure statements, which every contestant is mandated to file within 30 days after results are declared
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:28 PM IST
MLAs take oath as Puducherry cabinet ministers on Sunday, June 27. (File photo)

Over 80% of newly elected lawmakers in Puducherry have told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they spent under 11 lakh on their campaigning, according to a Puducherry Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis. The analysis is based on expenditure statements, which every contestant is mandated to file within 30 days after results are declared.

The expenditure limit was 22 lakh. But the average amount of money spent by the lawmakers was 7.3 lakh, which is just 33% of the expense limit. All India NR Congress (AINRC ) lawmakers have declared to have spent the lowest, just 28%. The Congress lawmakers have declared the highest spending.

AINRC won the highest seats (10) while Congress managed to get just two.

Also Read | 5 ministers take oath in Puducherry’s 1st NDA cabinet

AINRC’s P R N Thirumurugan spent the highest or over 15.4 lakh, which is nearly 70% of the expenditure limit. Independent candidate M Sivivasankar has claimed to have spent the lowest or just 2.17 lakh.

An ADR report said over 40% of lawmakers, including star campaigners, said they did not even spend even a single rupee on “public meetings or processions”. As many as 77% of lawmakers said they have not spent any amount on “campaigning through any electronic or print media.”

As many as 24 of 30 lawmakers said they did not receive any funds for campaigning from their political parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP