SpiceJet gets 'bomb' warning for two flights on social media

SpiceJet on Wednesday said that they had received bomb-threat messages for two of their flights on their X handle. The passengers on both aircraft were disembarked.(File)

A spokesperson for the airlines said that concerned authorities were immediately informed and all safety protocols were followed.

The passengers on both aircraft were disembarked, and after receiving the necessary approvals, the aircraft was cleared for operations.

In the past two days, about 13 Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats, but nothing suspicious has been found in the planes.

"On October 16, 2024, SpiceJet’s X handle received a direct message indicating a bomb threat concerning two flights. The concerned authorities were immediately informed and the laid down safety protocols were followed. Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely. After receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities the aircraft were released for further operations," the statement reads.

Some flights were diverted while some airlines had to re-screen all the passengers, leading to major delays and inconvenience.

Most of the social media accounts that issued the fake bomb threats to airlines were found to be operating from outside the country and were immediately suspended. Cyber security agencies are also on alert and are tracking social media accounts that are linked to these false threats.



Earlier today, the ministry of home affairs sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the hoax bomb-threat messages.

A senior official told PTI that MHA has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

"Senior officials of MHA have instructed all concerned security agencies in the aviation sector to prepare a report on the matter and submit it at the earliest. The investigation will be monitored by the central intelligence agency to find out if it was a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the Indian aviation sector," said the official.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with bomb threats and has launched a probe into the matter.

With inputs from PTI