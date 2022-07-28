SpiceJet flight, departing for Kandla, aborts take off in Mumbai; 'no safety scare', says airline

A day after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order curtailing SpiceJet’s services by half due to multiple incidents involving the carrier’s passenger aircraft in the past two months, another SpiceJet flight, due to depart from Mumbai to Gujarat’s Kandla, on Thursday, had to abort take off on the runway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A SpiceJet spokesperson, however, said ‘there was no safety scare’.

Also Read | No flights cancelled, timely departures: SpiceJet statement amid DGCA order

“A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Kandla was rejected take off owing to illumination of a caution alert. Crew acted as per the standard operating procedure,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“There was, however, no safety scare. The aircraft returned to bay, and all passengers and crew safely deboarded,” the release noted.

This was at least the ninth incident of technical malfunctioning involving a plane of the Gurugram-based carrier in the last 40 days, and the second on the Mumbai-Kandla route. On July 5, a SpiceJet flight from Kandla landed safely in the financial capital despite the flight’s windshield cracking mid-air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | SpiceJet's midair snags continue: After Karachi landing, Mumbai-bound plane pane cracks

Meanwhile, in another incident involving a SpiceJet flight, also on Thursday, SG 2348, from Delhi to Kandla, before departure, suffered power failure, leading to a Twitter exchange between a passenger and an airline representative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The passenger was skeptical about undertaking the journey, on which the representative assured that the ‘safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance’.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail