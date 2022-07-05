SpiceJet's midair snags continue: After Karachi landing, Mumbai-bound plane pane cracks

A SpiceJet flight from Kandla, Gujarat, landed safely in Mumbai after outer pane of a windshield cracked midair on Tuesday.

“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The midair scare happened on the same day when another SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai had to be diverted to Karachi after its fuel indicator started malfunctioning.

With these, the low-cost airline suffered the seventh incident of technical malfunction in the last 17 days.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident that led to the Dubai-bound aircraft's landing in Karachi.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air, officials said.

On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport, following which it made an emergency landing within minutes. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In another incident the same day, a flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.

(With inputs from agencies)

