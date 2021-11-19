Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spicejet flight to Dubai from Pune airport on March 27

It is a good sign that airlines are starting direct flight to Dubai - we are hoping more airlines shows an interest in starting international flights, says Santosh Dhoke, Lohegaon Pune airport director
Direct flights between Pune and Dubai from the Lohegaon international airport in Pune will begin March 27, 2022.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Direct flights between Pune and Dubai from the Lohegaon international airport in Pune will begin March 27, 2022.

The official Twitter handle of Spicejet tweeted on Friday: “Direct flights will be starting from 27 March 2022. Please stay tuned with us for regular updates”.

“It is a good sign that airlines are starting direct flight to Dubai - we are hoping more airlines shows an interest in starting international flights,” said Santosh Dhoke, Lohegaon airport director.

Another airport official speaking anonymously said: “Airport authorities get the official timetable from the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA). Only then will we will get to know the actual international flight schedule. We are expecting to start international operations from January 2022.”

The last flight to Dubai was operated in March 2020.

“ Along with Dubai, there are chances of getting the airport getting flights for other destinations,” said official.

